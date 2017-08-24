Powerball jackpot of $758m won by Massachusetts single ticket

Image copyright WBZ-TV) Image caption The winning ticket was bought at a petrol station in Chicopee, Massachusetts

A single ticket sold at a Massachusetts petrol station has won the biggest jackpot in North American history - $758.7m (£590m) - say officials.

The winner - whose lucky numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and 4 - has not yet been identified.

The ticket was bought at a Pride petrol station in the city of Chicopee, said Massachusetts State Lottery.

The biggest ever US Powerball jackpot was $1.6bn, although that was won by three ticket holders in January 2016.

The payout from Wednesday night's draw, which can be made in 29 yearly payments or a lump sum, is estimated to be about $443m.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People wait outside a liquor store to buy lottery tickets in Hawthorne, California

Powerball Product Group chairman Charlie McIntyre said in a statement said that six other tickets - sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and the Virgin Islands - won $2m each.

Thirty-four other tickets across the US scooped $1m.

Massachusetts lottery officials initially said the jackpot ticket was sold at a convenience store in the Boston suburb of Watertown, but corrected the location on Thursday morning.

It is not clear how the error was made.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.