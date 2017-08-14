How has the issue of abortion affected your life?

Image copyright Getty Images

It's almost 50 years since abortion was legalised in Britain and we would like to hear your experiences surrounding the issue.

The 1967 Abortion Act was a bid to end life-threatening backstreet practices, that were often the only option for many women who wanted a termination.

Around the world abortion remains a personally polarising and politically divisive issue.

In some countries, abortion is banned, while in others it is only allowed in particular circumstances. In places such as the United States, the new leadership is having a direct impact on the services available.

Gathering accurate official statistics on abortion rates can be difficult because they often go unreported especially if they are carried out illegally. However, the American Guttmacher Institute puts the global figure between 2010-2014 at an estimated 56 million terminations each year.

The figures vary significantly from country to country and the institute reported that women in developing areas of the world were more likely to have an abortion than those in developed regions.

Last year the UK's Department of Health reported that there were 190,406 abortions carried out in England and Wales, slightly lower than the figure for 2015.

