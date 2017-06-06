Election: One million more voters on the electoral roll

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are 46 constituencies out of 650 with fewer voters than in 2016

An extra 1 million voters have joined the electoral roll ahead of Thursday's general election.

Official data released by councils to the BBC, Press Association and ITN shows some areas have seen the voter register rise by more than 10%.

There was a surge in interest after the election was called on 18 April, with 150,000 applications made on that day.

A total of 46.9 million people will be able to vote, up from 45.8m in December 2016.

It is higher than the last general election in 2015, when there were 46.4m registered voters.

In Leeds North West, there are 68,152 eligible voters, 16% up on the total at the end of the year.

Leeds Central was also one of the biggest risers, with 13%.

In 46 of the UK's 650 constituencies, the number of people on the register has fallen since December 2016.

The biggest drop was in Banbury, where there are 6% fewer voters.

General election: What you need to know

What would change if more young people voted?

Sorry, your browser cannot display this content. Find your constituency and candidates Enter a postcode or seat name Start typing to search Search for constituencies

People were given until 22 May to register to vote.

The Electoral Commission had warned that about seven million people across Britain who were eligible to vote were not registered at the time the election was called.

This included 30% of under 34s and 28% of people who had moved home in the past year and not updated their details.

The 150,364 people who applied to register on 18 April was the biggest total recorded for a single day since the EU referendum campaign in 2016.

A spokesman for the Electoral Commission, said: "We work hard to make sure everyone who is eligible has the opportunity to register to vote and knows how to do so. We are pleased to see high numbers of people applying to register to vote before the deadline for the general election on 8 June."