General election: UKIP pledges to tackle radical Islam

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paul Nuttall tells Today UKIP is now the "guard dog of Brexit"

UKIP's Paul Nuttall has described the decision to launch his party's manifesto as a message to terrorists "that they will not win".

Mr Nuttall said there was no magic formula to "turning back the tide of radical Islam" - but he said it was a "cancer that needs to be put out".

He said UKIP would beef up security by increasing numbers of police officers, troops and border guards.

He said other parties had been too cowardly to address the problem.

The Manchester bombing had proved there was no limit to the "depth to which these evil and warped individuals would stoop", he added.

He said anybody who left the UK to fight for so-called Islamic State should forfeit their passport and never be allowed to return.

Mr Nuttall promised 20,000 extra police officers, 20,000 extra troops, 7,000 extra prison officers and 4,000 extra border guards.

Policies outlined in the UKIP manifesto include:

An exta £11bn every year for the NHS and social care by 2022

A rise in the threshold for paying income tax to £13,500

A cut in taxes for middle earners

Cut VAT on household bills

Axe tuition fees for science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine

Provide up to 100,000 new homes for younger people every year

Maintain the triple lock on pensions which sees them rise by rise by the higher of prices, average earnings or 2.5%.

Earlier, Mr Nuttall repeated his support for a ban on full-face veils in public.

The unveiling of the manifesto in Westminster comes as some low-key campaigning by other parties restarts after Monday evening's attack.

UKIP is hoping to recover from poor local election results that saw it lose 140 seats and gain only one as it seeks to build a fresh identity following the achievement of its central aim - the vote last year for the UK to leave the EU.

Mr Nuttall told the Today programme that UKIP would be "the guard dogs of Brexit" and put pressure on the government during negotiations to leave the EU.

He dismissed criticism of his leadership, saying he was elected to lead UKIP "with the biggest mandate the party has ever given anyone".

UKIP has already announced policies including banning wearing full-face veils in public, electoral reform and keeping net migration at zero over a five-year period.

Mr Nuttall said UKIP backed a "one in, one out" immigration policy, claiming: "We've got a population problem in this country."

'The same as France and Belgium'

He argued that immigration depressed wages and "is also bad for community cohesion - we're becoming a more divided society than ever before".

The UKIP leader said "we're certainly not racist - what we believe in is an immigration policy that is fair to everyone" irrespective of people's ethnicity or religion.

Last month Mr Nuttall sparked controversy over his proposals to outlaw the full-face veil - including criticism from within his own party - but he repeated his support for the policy.

"I wouldn't allow face coverings in public. It's exactly the same as France. It's exactly the same as Belgium, the same as Bulgaria... If you want to enjoy the full fruit of British society, you need to be able to show your face."

Explaining his decision to be the first party leader to resume campaigning after the Manchester attack, Mr Nuttall said: "We took the decision that the best way to show these people that we will not be beaten, that they will not win, is to to get back into the saddle, to launch the manifesto."

The Conservatives, Labour, Greens and the SNP say they will restart low-key local campaigning on Thursday before resuming national events the next day.