Election 2017

General election: Labour 'would axe NHS parking charges

The JR Image copyright PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour would provide free car parking at all NHS hospitals in England to end what he called a "tax on serious illness".

Mr Corbyn said the estimated £162m cost would be paid for by an increase in tax on private health insurance premiums.

The plan was backed by NHS unions.

But a Conservative spokesman said: "This promise isn't worth the paper it's written on because Jeremy Corbyn simply wouldn't be able to deliver it."

The Labour leader announced the plan during a visit to nursing students in Worcester.

He said hospital parking charges "place an unfair and unnecessary burden on families, patients and NHS staff".

"Our hospitals are struggling from under-funding at the hands of Theresa May's Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and already hard-pressed NHS staff for an essential service."

The Unison union says some hospitals are charging staff, including nurses, nearly £100 a month to park.

Labour says increasing the tax rate on private health premiums from 12% to 20% would raise an additional £377m.

It says that three quarters of private insurance policies are taken out by employers "on behalf of wealthier, high skilled employees".

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "The cost of hospital parking is heaping excessive financial pressure on health employees who've gone for years without a decent pay rise."

A Conservative Party spokesman dismissed the proposal as unworkable.

He said: "With Corbyn in charge of our Brexit negotiations, the economy and our NHS would be at grave risk. There would be less money to spend in hospitals, not more."

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: "Only the Liberal Democrats are being honest with the public about the need to all chip in a little more to rescue the NHS and care."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites