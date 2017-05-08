General election: Labour 'would axe NHS parking charges

Image copyright PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour would provide free car parking at all NHS hospitals in England to end what he called a "tax on serious illness".

Mr Corbyn said the estimated £162m cost would be paid for by an increase in tax on private health insurance premiums.

The plan was backed by NHS unions.

But a Conservative spokesman said: "This promise isn't worth the paper it's written on because Jeremy Corbyn simply wouldn't be able to deliver it."

The Labour leader announced the plan during a visit to nursing students in Worcester.

He said hospital parking charges "place an unfair and unnecessary burden on families, patients and NHS staff".

"Our hospitals are struggling from under-funding at the hands of Theresa May's Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and already hard-pressed NHS staff for an essential service."

The Unison union says some hospitals are charging staff, including nurses, nearly £100 a month to park.

Labour says increasing the tax rate on private health premiums from 12% to 20% would raise an additional £377m.

It says that three quarters of private insurance policies are taken out by employers "on behalf of wealthier, high skilled employees".

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "The cost of hospital parking is heaping excessive financial pressure on health employees who've gone for years without a decent pay rise."

A Conservative Party spokesman dismissed the proposal as unworkable.

He said: "With Corbyn in charge of our Brexit negotiations, the economy and our NHS would be at grave risk. There would be less money to spend in hospitals, not more."

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: "Only the Liberal Democrats are being honest with the public about the need to all chip in a little more to rescue the NHS and care."