Gareth Malachy Doris guilty of fuel laundering offences

A convicted terrorist has been found guilty of fuel laundering offences after a contested hearing at Dungannon Magistrates' Court.

Gareth Malachy Doris, 39, of Gortnaskea Place, Coalisland, disputed any involvement in fuel laundering.

The charges followed an incident at J & K coaches in Ardboe on 19 March 2014 which was attended by police and an HMRC official.

Doris was found guilty of fraudulent evasion of duty on hydrocarbon oil.

Separately, Kevin Quinn, 40, of Ardean Close, Cookstown, pleaded guilty on Monday to fraudulent evasion of duty on hydrocarbon oil and having vehicles with laundered fuel, in relation to the incident.

Another man, John Thomas O'Neill, 46, of Sandy Row, Coalisland, pleaded guilty to a single count of fraudulent evasion of duty.

Doris's case has been adjourned for sentence along with the two co-accused next month.