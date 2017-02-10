Wales' first ever 'body farm' in Wrexham to catch killers

Pig remains in a Wrexham wood could be the key to catching killers, scientists say.

Wales' first ever "body farm" has been created in the grounds of Glyndwr University to help students understand how remains decompose.

The project uses pig carcasses and smaller animals, with the results comparable with human remains.

The aim is to be able to provide data which would help police with murder investigations and non-criminal cases where bodies are found.

Glyndwr University forensic science lecturer Amy Rattenbury said the research was important.