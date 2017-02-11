Victorian pioneer Marianne North 'most prolific female artist'
11 February 2017 Last updated at 00:03 GMT
A largely forgotten Victorian has emerged as the female artist with the largest number of works in the UK's oil painting collection.
Marianne North travelled the world in the late 19th Century to produce hundreds of botanical works - her position was revealed in analysis of UK Art's digital archive.
Miss North has a gallery, which she designed herself, devoted to her works at Kew Gardens in London.
Video journalist: David Schaffer