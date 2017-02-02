Has the cost of living been creeping up?

As the Bank of England gives its latest prediction for inflation in 2017, Radio 5 live takes a look at what's been happening to the cost of living in the last year.

While the Office for National Statistics reports wages have gone up by 2%, many essentials such as utilities and housing have also seen an increase.

The biggest gain was in the housing market, which saw a year-on-year price rise of 6.7% on average, according to the Land Registry.