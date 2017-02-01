Lego film boosts Paisley's UK City of Culture bid

A Lego film has been created by a 17-year-old stop-motion animator to support Paisley's bid to be UK City of Culture 2021.

Morgan Spence said he wanted to get involved and show "what Paisley has given the world".

The two-minute was unveiled on Wednesday morning as Morgan gave an animation class at a local primary school.

He told BBC Scotland's Louise Andrews that the film, which took about four months to make, reflects the city's architecture and culture.

Footage: Paisley 2021/Morgspenny Productions