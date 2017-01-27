The French luxury brand inspired by African ceramic art

When it comes to ceramic art in South Africa, the name Ardmore is widely mentioned. Their colourful hand-painted ceramics are collector’s items for many local and foreign tourists that visit their studio in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Now fashionistas can wear an Ardmore-designed silk scarf produced in partnership with the French luxury brand, Hermes.

Fee Halsted, the founder of Ardmore Ceramic Art, spoke to the BBC about her unique style and how the collaboration with Hermes came about.

