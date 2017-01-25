Yorkshire Building Society to close five branches in Wales

Image copyright Google Image caption Yorkshire's Prestatyn branch is one of five earmarked for closure

Five Yorkshire Building Society branches in Wales are to close in May.

Branches in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, Llangefni on Anglesey, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, Abergele, Conwy county and Monmouth are all affected.

The move is part of a UK-wide overhaul of the UK's second largest mutual, which is putting 440 jobs at risk.

Yorkshire will shut 20 branches this year and it will close down the Norwich and Peterborough building society brand, which it now owns.

It follows an announcement by HSBC on Tuesday that nine of its branches would close in Wales.