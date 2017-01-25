In Pictures: National Television Awards 2017
- 25 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
A look at the stars on the red carpet at this year's National Television Awards.
PA
Stars of the small screen have gathered in London for this year's National Television Awards. Among those to walk the red carpet were former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry and the show's 2016 winner Candice Brown.
Getty Images
Cheeky chaps Ant & Dec went into the ceremony with two nominations - best entertainment programme and best TV presenter - and collected both awards.
PA
Poldark star Aiden Turner brought some smoulder to the red carpet.
PA
The Loose Women ladies glammed up for the night. Their programme was nominated for best live magazine show.
Getty Images
This Morning's Holly Willoughby displayed her perfect red carpet poses for photographers.
Getty Images
Among the soap stars who fancied a night out were EastEnders' Richard Blackwood and Luisa Bradshaw White, and Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine.
PA
The BBC Breakfast team were allowed a rare night out after 6pm.
PA
A number of baby bumps were on show, including Rochelle Humes's who attended with her husband and former JLS member, Marvin.
PA
A host of stars from the last series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! including Jordan Banjo, Larry Lamb, Carol Vorderman and Ola Jordan turned out hoping to win in the best challenge show category.
PA/Getty Images
A tale of two ferns - Fearne Cotton wore a classy black gown, while Ferne McCann brought her dog Luna.
Getty Images
X Factor contestant Honey G needed a reminder of her name on her sunglasses.
PA/Getty Images
Women in red - Amy Childs, Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb and Olympic hockey player Sam Quek.
PA/Getty Images
Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly represented the Good Morning Britain team.
PA
And Leigh Francis - better known as Keith Lemon - and Paddy McGuiness recreated the famous lift from Dirty Dancing.