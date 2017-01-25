In Pictures: National Television Awards 2017

A look at the stars on the red carpet at this year's National Television Awards.

  • Mary Berry and Candice Brown PA

    Stars of the small screen have gathered in London for this year's National Television Awards. Among those to walk the red carpet were former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry and the show's 2016 winner Candice Brown.

  • Ant & Dec Getty Images

    Cheeky chaps Ant & Dec went into the ceremony with two nominations - best entertainment programme and best TV presenter - and collected both awards.

  • Aiden Turner PA

    Poldark star Aiden Turner brought some smoulder to the red carpet.

  • Loose Women ladies PA

    The Loose Women ladies glammed up for the night. Their programme was nominated for best live magazine show.

  • Holly Willoughby Getty Images

    This Morning's Holly Willoughby displayed her perfect red carpet poses for photographers.

  • Richard Blackwood, Luisa Bradshaw White and Jennie McAlpine Getty Images

    Among the soap stars who fancied a night out were EastEnders' Richard Blackwood and Luisa Bradshaw White, and Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine.

  • BBC Breakfast team PA

    The BBC Breakfast team were allowed a rare night out after 6pm.

  • Rochelle and Marvin Humes PA

    A number of baby bumps were on show, including Rochelle Humes's who attended with her husband and former JLS member, Marvin.

  • Jordan Banjo, Larry Lamb, Carol Vorderman and Ola Jordan PA

    A host of stars from the last series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! including Jordan Banjo, Larry Lamb, Carol Vorderman and Ola Jordan turned out hoping to win in the best challenge show category.

  • Fearne Cotton and Ferne McCann PA/Getty Images

    A tale of two ferns - Fearne Cotton wore a classy black gown, while Ferne McCann brought her dog Luna.

  • Honey G Getty Images

    X Factor contestant Honey G needed a reminder of her name on her sunglasses.

  • Amy Childs, Natalie J Robb and Sam Quek PA/Getty Images

    Women in red - Amy Childs, Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb and Olympic hockey player Sam Quek.

  • Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly PA/Getty Images

    Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly represented the Good Morning Britain team.

  • Leigh Francis and Paddy McGuiness PA

    And Leigh Francis - better known as Keith Lemon - and Paddy McGuiness recreated the famous lift from Dirty Dancing.