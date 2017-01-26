Belfast's Westlink: Man dies after crash

Image caption The country-bound carriageway of the Westlink in Belfast was closed due to a collision

A man has died after a crash on Belfast's Westlink.

Police said he was the driver of a car that was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the country-bound lane close to Roden Street shortly before 15:00 GMT.

The country-bound carriageway was closed from Divis Street to Broadway after the crash.

There were long delays for traffic. The Westlink has now reopened.

Traffic was at a standstill across many parts of the city following the road's closure.

Earlier, PSNI Chief Insp Norman Hazlett described the collision as a "very, very serious incident".

Speaking to the BBC's Evening Extra programme, he said: "I would like to thank people for their patience and understanding."

He later appealed for information about the crash.

"It is with reluctance that we close any road, particularly a busy thoroughfare such as the Westlink, however, following any fatal road traffic collision police have an obligation to carry out a full and thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision and the scene must be closed in order for that investigation to take place," he added.