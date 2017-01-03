Rail fare hike protests as £300m works finish at Cardiff
3 January 2017 Last updated at 14:34 GMT
Protests took place against rail fare hikes as passengers travelled into Cardiff as works to upgrade the rail lines came to an end
Commuters faced delays while the £300m re-signalling works took place over the festive period.
An average price increase of 2.3% covering regulated fares, including season tickets, and unregulated, such as off-peak tickets, led to protests outside stations including Cardiff Central.
BBC Wales Today spoke to passengers at Cardiff Central about their commute.