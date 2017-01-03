Rail fare hike protests as £300m works finish at Cardiff

Protests took place against rail fare hikes as passengers travelled into Cardiff as works to upgrade the rail lines came to an end

Commuters faced delays while the £300m re-signalling works took place over the festive period.

An average price increase of 2.3% covering regulated fares, including season tickets, and unregulated, such as off-peak tickets, led to protests outside stations including Cardiff Central.

BBC Wales Today spoke to passengers at Cardiff Central about their commute.