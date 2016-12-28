French woman who killed husband freed after Hollande pardon

Image copyright EPA Image caption Jacqueline Sauvage lost her appeal against conviction at the end of 2015

A French woman in her sixties who murdered her husband in 2012 has been released after a second intervention by President Francois Hollande.

Jacqueline Sauvage suffered decades of abuse and became a cause celebre, prompting a campaign for her release.

Mr Hollande issued a partial pardon at the end of January but the courts twice rejected applications for her release.

He has now given Sauvage a complete pardon and she was freed from jail early on Wednesday evening.

Now aged 68, she had been serving a 10-year sentence at Reau prison, to the south-east of Paris.

"I've decided to grant Jacqueline Sauvage a pardon of the rest of her sentence. This pardon puts an immediate end to her detention," the president tweeted.

Image copyright Twitter

In a further statement from the Elysee Palace, he said he felt her place was with her family and not in jail.

Campaigners were overjoyed by the news. But Virginie Duval, the head of the French union of magistrates, complained that the president had acted "to please public opinion", pointing out that the judiciary had followed the law when it rejected Sauvage's appeals.

In August, a local court rejected a plea for parole and its ruling was backed up last month by the court of appeal in Paris.

Jacqueline Sauvage's story

Suffered 47 years of violent abuse at hands of husband Norbert and ended up in hospital four times

Her son also suffered violent abuse; two of her three daughters were sexually abused

9 Sept 2012: Son hangs himself

10 Sept 2012: Sauvage shoots husband three times in the back

October 2014: Sauvage jailed for 10 years for unpremeditated murder

December 2015: Appeal court upholds verdict

January 2016: President Hollande meets three daughters, calls for Sauvage's early release

28 Dec 2016: Sauvage leaves jail