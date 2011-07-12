Anita Anand leaves BBC2's Daily Politics for 5 Live role

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anita Anand's Daily Politics highlights

Anita Anand has presented her final Daily Politics show after three years and will take up a new role on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Her final Daily Politics on Wednesday 13 July was also the BBC2 show's final appearance ahead of the summer Parliamentary recess.

From this weekend, Anita will present a new 90-minute BBC Radio 5 Live show every Sunday - Double Take, starting at 0930 BST.

She will also be guest presenting Radio 4 shows Midweek, Saturday Live, The Westminster Hour and Beyond Westminster in the coming weeks.

Anita came to the Daily Politics after a career including 5 Live's Drive, The Anita Anand Show, BBC World Service's The World Today and Outlook, and was the European Head of News and Current Affairs for the satellite and cable station Zee TV.

Mug stealing

She said: "It has been an absolute joy and privilege to be part of the Daily Politics family.

"Working with Andrew has been inspirational - he is one of the finest political journalists in the world today. I have learned a lot by his side.

"We have been living in interesting times, and the constant stream of fascinating folk we have faced day after day has made coming to work a joyful voyage of discovery.

"The Daily Politics viewers are also some of the most discerning i have come across - their emails are thought provoking and considered. Of course there are the odd potty ones as well - but i enjoy them too.

Image caption Anita Anand and Andrew Neil appear together on TV for the last time on 13 July

"Alas all good things come to an end and It's time to spread my wings a bit. I'm going back to my other gaff - Radio 5 Live, to an exciting new show - Double Take, on Sunday mornings.

"But even though i shan't be on the screen of the Daily Politics, i shall be glued to it. Thanks for all the memories - i shall be stealing a mug when i go - just try and stop me!"

Programme editor Robbie Gibb, said: "Anita will be hugely missed by her colleagues at the Daily Politics and we all look forward to hearing her superb broadcasting style on her new Sunday morning Radio 5 Live programme."

When the Daily Politics returns on Monday 5 September, it will be presented by Andrew Neil and Jo Coburn.

Andrew will continue to host BBC One's This Week on Thursday evenings which returns on 22 September.