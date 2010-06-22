Image caption Two men have been arrested following the graveyard damage

Two men have been arrested after a number of gravestones were smashed or damaged in a south of Scotland cemetery.

It follows an incident at Kirkcudbright Cemetery some time before 0800 BST.

Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary confirmed two men, aged 18 and 22, were expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

They said they were still keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.