Arrests follow Kirkcudbright graveyard vandalism
- 22 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested after a number of gravestones were smashed or damaged in a south of Scotland cemetery.
It follows an incident at Kirkcudbright Cemetery some time before 0800 BST.
Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary confirmed two men, aged 18 and 22, were expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
They said they were still keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.