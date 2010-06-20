Image caption The council said the revamp will help "showcase" the resort

A Dorset seaside resort is to be given a makeover ahead of the summer season.

Bournemouth will benefit from improvements in Old Christchurch Road, Westover Road, Commercial Road and Bournemouth Square.

Teams will repair street furniture and railings, repaint litter bins, fix broken brickwork, deep clean the pavements and tidy broken cladding.

The work is part of a £2.5m campaign to renew roads around the borough and is due to be complete in the coming weeks.

Councillor Robert Lawton, member for environment and transport, said: "We're on a mission to really bring our roads and pavements up to the standard expected by residents and visitors.

"With the summer season fast approaching we want to be able to showcase our beautiful seaside town."