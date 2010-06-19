19 June 2010 Last updated at 17:52

Elvaston Castle marks a milestone in its history

Elvaston Castle has been celebrating 40 years since it became Derbyshire's first country park.

Lots of events took place to mark the occasion on Sunday, including Viking re-enactments, chainsaw sculpting and a duck race.

There was also a guided tour of the historical gardens.

In 1969 Elvaston Castle Country Park was the first one to be acquired by the county council, which made the purchase along with the Derby Corporation.

The castle - which despite its name is really a country house - and more than 200 acres of surrounding woodland, parkland and gardens, was bought from Needlers development company.

It now attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year.

