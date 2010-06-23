Business

Budget calculator, June 2010

  • 23 June 2010
George Osborne

We knew this Budget would hurt, but how much has it cost you?

Chancellor George Osborne has delivered his first Budget, three months after Alistair Darling's last one.

Use our Budget calculator, developed by accounting firm KPMG LLP (UK), to find out how the Budget will affect you. Find our full Budget coverage here.

Calculator basics:

  • The tax system is complex, and the model used below gives only an indication of the Budget's impact
  • Your personal information is safe - all calculations are carried out on your computer
  • The Chancellor announced increases to the rate of VAT and Capital Gains Tax. As this calculator only considers your income, these changes are not included here.

Your details

  • Sex
  • Age
  • Number of children under 16
  • Average weekly hours worked
  • Marital status
  • Spouse/Partner Sex
  • Spouse/Partner Age
  • Spouse/Partner Average weekly hours worked
  • Include partner's income
Own
Spouse
Gross annual employment income
Self employment income
Dividend income
Interest income
Net income from rental properties
Non-state pension

Your company cars

The Vehicle Certification Agency website has a comprehensive database of car fuel consumption and emissions, and how it affects your company car tax bracket.

VCAcarfueldata.org.uk
  List Price Emissions (gCO2/km) Diesel Fuel provided

Use of employer's vans

Partner's use of employer's vans

Click calculate button to generate results here

The Budget proposals and other tax changes are summarised in this application. The proposals may, however, be amended significantly before enactment. The content of this application is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter and should not be regarded as a basis for ascertaining liability to tax or determining investment strategy in specific circumstances. Although we endeavour to provide accurate and timely information, there can be no guarantee that such information is accurate as of the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No one should act upon such information without appropriate professional advice after a thorough examination of the particular situation.

