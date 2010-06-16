Image caption Steven Rodway worked for a company in Woodford

A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in Essex was in training for a charity bike ride, his widow has said.

Insurance assessor Steven Rodway, of Brentwood, died in Ongar Road, Stapleford Tawney, on Sunday evening.

His wife Marrissa said he was a dearly loved husband and proud father to their two young daughters.

A woman, 20, and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.