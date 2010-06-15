Image caption Bloody Sunday families marching to the Guildhall

Some of the relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday have made their way to the Guildhall where they will become the first family members to read the Saville report.

They left the Bloody Sunday memorial in the Bogside amid claps and cheers from an assembled crowd of well-wishers, carrying pictures of the 14 victims.

Earlier, the crowds thronging on both sides of Rossville Street paused to pay their respects as the remains of a local woman and lifelong republican, Ann Doherty, passed by on their way to Requiem Mass.

The pall-bearers paused briefly with the coffin, draped in a tricolour, in front of Free Derry Corner.

It was unconnected to the events at the memorial, but poignant nonetheless, Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney told me.

One of those who will get first sight of the report is Kay Duddy.

Her brother Jackie Duddy was the first person shot dead on Bloody Sunday.

She was physically shaking as she spoke to me.

"We've waited so long for this, and now we're finally here, my stomach is in knots," she said.

"So many times we thought we were so close, and to think that soon we'll see it in black in white... I just hope I can get throught the day," she said.

THE BLOODY SUNDAY

INQUIRY YEARS TO COMPLETE: 12

**INCLUDED THE FOLLOWING** WITNESS STATEMENTS 2,500

ORAL STATEMENTS: 922 VOLUMES OF EVIDENCE: 160

AUDIOTAPES: 121

VIDEOTAPES: 110

WORDS: 20-30 MILLION TOTAL COST: £195M

Stopped by another relative, both women cried and hugged each other.

"We should be dancing, to think we've come this far, but it's too emotional," Kay said.

She reached into her handbag.

Inside is a handkerchief marked "Fr Edward Daly" - the same white handkerchief that the priest used to try to staunch the blood from her dying brother's wounds.

It is usually on display in Free Derry Museum, but today it will give Kay strength as - she hopes - she finds out what happened to her brother.

"I had to bring it with me today," she said. "I couldn't not".

The gates closed on the Guildhall and the families inside will remain inside until about 1530 BST when Prime Minister David Cameron will deliver his speech.

Thousands will watch from a huge screen in front of the Guildhall.

People are already gathering to claim their place in the city square.

Nicole Denby from Dublin said: "I'm here to support the families. I feel a great injustice was done, and I hope they find some resolution today.

"I have a lot of friends here who are relatives of those who were affected, and it's always been part of their lives - they've never really been able to move on."