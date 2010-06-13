Image caption Paul Dobbs also had two daughters

The widow of New Zealand racer, Paul Dobbs, has said that his funeral will be held on the Isle of Man "which was what he always wanted".

The 39-year-old died on 10 June in the same TT race that claimed the life of Austrian, Martin Loicht.

Bridget Dobbs has appealed for a motorcycle escort for the funeral, which will be held after 21 June.

She said she had no regrets as "our lives have been immeasurably enriched by the TT and the Isle of Man".

Dobbs, from Onewhero, who had finished 22nd in the first Supersport race, also left two daughters, Eadlin and Hillberry.

'Infinite joy'

Bridget said: "Dobsy died doing what he most loved, in a place he loved and felt at home and surrounded by people he loved and admired.

"He died instantly and felt no pain. He had no knowledge of his end but was fully focussed on the bike and the race.

"Fifty weeks of our year was spent planning and preparing for the next TT.

"He really spoilt my week but he has brought infinite joy, adventure and fun to our lives."

The family are planning a memorial service in New Zealand later in the year.