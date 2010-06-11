Image caption Lee March died in a collision when he was on the way home from work

A 25-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a van in Essex.

The Suzuki motorcycle being ridden by Lee March from Park Drive, Braintree, collided with the rear of a Renault van in Rayne Road, Braintree, on Thursday.

Mr March, who was on his way home from work, was treated at the scene, but died of his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the van, a 53-year-old man also from Braintree, suffered a minor head injury.

Mr March's sister, Frances, said: "Lee was a dearly loved brother, son, uncle and friend to everyone that knew him."