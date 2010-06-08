NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man held over Aberdeen heroin worth about £16,000

  • 8 June 2010

A man has been arrested after drugs worth thousands of pounds were seized in Aberdeen.

Heroin with an estimated street value of about £16,000 was recovered in the Tillydrone area on Monday.

Grampian Police said a 48-year-old local man was detained after an intelligence-led operation.

A spokesperson said the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

