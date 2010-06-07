Spinal injuries for crash driver in West Lothian
- 7 June 2010
A woman has been treated in hospital for spinal injuries following a car crash in West Lothian.
The 26-year-old driver was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the Blackburn to Addiewell road near Lackburn Cross at 0545 BST.
The woman, who was not trapped in the wreckage, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A motorist in the other car was not seriously injured and refused to be taken to hospital.