Two arrested after knife robbery in Derby
- 3 June 2010
Two women have been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Derby.
A 20-year-old woman was walking along Sir Frank Whittle Road just after midnight when she was approached by two people.
They threatened her with a knife and took her handbag before walking off. A passer-by called police.
Officers searched the area and arrested two women nearby on suspicion of robbery.They remain in custody and are being questioned.