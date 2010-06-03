Derby

Two arrested after knife robbery in Derby

  • 3 June 2010

Two women have been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Derby.

A 20-year-old woman was walking along Sir Frank Whittle Road just after midnight when she was approached by two people.

They threatened her with a knife and took her handbag before walking off. A passer-by called police.

Officers searched the area and arrested two women nearby on suspicion of robbery.They remain in custody and are being questioned.

