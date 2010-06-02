Image caption Matt Lucas will play Thenardier in the production

Little Britain's Matt Lucas is to star in a huge production of stage hit Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London.

The comedian will be joined by teen favourite Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, for the one-off production to mark the musical's 25th anniversary.

The 300-strong cast will also feature members of the original line-up when they take to the stage on 3 October.

The show, which features songs such as I Dreamed A Dream, opened in October 1985 at London's Barbican.

It became the world's longest running musical in 2006 - two years after moving to the Queen's Theatre from the Palace Theatre, where it had been performed since December 1985.

Earlier this year it celebrated its 10,000th performance, and has been seen by 56 million people worldwide.

It marks a return to the stage for Lucas, who pulled out of the West End play Prick Up Your Ears last year following the death of his former-partner Kevin McGee.

Lucas will play Thenardier, while Jonas plays Marius.

Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh is currently developing a film version of the musical.