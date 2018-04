Armed raiders stole a "substantial" amount of money when they targeted a supermarket in Northamptonshire.

The masked gang, all thought to be men in their late teens, robbed the Co-op in Newnham Road, Northampton, on Tuesday morning.

They forced the supermarket manager to take them to the safe where they took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said two of the three men were armed. One with a golf club, the other with what looked like a claw hammer.