A 52-year-old man has been shot in the stomach by masked raiders who forced their way into his Greater Manchester home.

The man was in the living room of his house in Wellfield Road, Baguley, at 2330 BST on Sunday, when two men burst in and shot him twice.

He is being treated in hospital where his injuries have been described as "not life-threatening".

Greater Manchester Police have increased patrols in the area.

Det Insp Paul Parker said: "If anybody saw two men acting suspiciously in the area last night, please get in touch.

"I want to assure members of the public that incidents like this are extremely rare in the Baguley area.

"This is an isolated incident and I do not want people to be unduly alarmed."