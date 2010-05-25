Image caption The new homes are expected to be completed in August

The first new council homes in Stirling in almost 25 years should be finished this August, the authority has said.

Stirling Council said the house and bungalow being constructed in Plean village were part of an "ambitious" housing programme.

Both the homes have three bedrooms. They are the first of 72 homes the authority hopes to build over the next two years.

There are currently 3,800 people on the council house waiting list.

A spokeswoman for Stirling Council said elderly and disabled people would be given priority places in the new homes.

They were a "new generation of high quality, energy-efficient, sustainable council homes", she added.

'Essential housing'

New homes are also under construction at the former Holy Trinity School in Stirling's old town.

Four further sites will be developed at Gargunnock, Bannockburn, Torbrex and St Ninian.

The council received a £1.8m grant from the Scottish government towards the cost of the building.

Housing strategy councillor Alasdair MacPherson said: "This is a major achievement for this administration and great news for Stirling in having the first council homes built for our residents in over 24 years.

"It is just the start of our new-build programme, which is primarily aimed at providing the essential housing for elderly and disabled people."

Mr MacPherson also said the building programme would provide apprenticeship opportunities for young people in Stirling.