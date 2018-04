Craic is the Cumbric word for rock. In Welsh it is craig, in Cornish it is carrag or karrek and in Breton it is karreg. In Irish it is carraig, in Scottish Gaelic it is carraig or creag and in Manx it is creg.



The photo is of Creag Ealasaid. pic.twitter.com/fxMe7jVO7D