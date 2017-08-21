Gŵyl y Dyn Gwyrdd 2017 //In Pictures: Greenman 2017

Mae Gŵyl y Dyn Gwyrdd yn un o uchafbwyntiau mis Awst erbyn hyn. Heidiodd miloedd i gyrion Crughywel ym Mhowys eto eleni. Dyma i chi rai o'r uchafbwyntiau trwy lens y ffotograffydd Lucy Roberts o Aberhonddu.
Greenman is one of the highlights of the Welsh calendar in August. Here are some of this year's highlights through the lens of photographer Lucy Roberts from Brecon.
Mae'r bysgiwr yma yn cael effaith drydanol // He's having an electrifying effect
Michael Kiwanuka yn perfformio // Michael Kiwaunka on the main stage
Hwyl i bawb o bob oed // Bubbling away
Tyb-ed beth yw'r sgwrs? // The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker but who are the other two?
Mae'r ŵyl 'ma'n tyfu arna' i // This festival's growing on me
K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade yn perfformio // K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade entertain the crowd
Pwy yw'r ddwy dywysoges ifanc yma? // Two young princesses enjoying the vibe
P'run yw'r ochr orau? // Is this picture for The Mirror?
Yr holl ffordd o Bontypridd... Syr Tom Jones // He's back on the green,green grass of Greenman!
Roedd THABO yn un o atyniadau mwyaf yr ŵyl // THABO wasd one of the main attractions
Ydy'ch rhieni chi wedi llenwi'r ffurflen iechyd a diogelwch 'na? // Don't fall!
Pwy ydy'r plentyn mwyaf? // The 'big kid' seems to be having fun too!
Hurray for the Riff Raff // Alynda Lee Segarra has traveleld all the way fron New Orleans with her band Hurray for the Riff Raff
Fydd o ar y prif lwyfan rhyw ddydd? // This youngster hoping to drum up some musical business
Wedi cael diwrnod i'w gofio // An enjoyable day all round
Welwn ni chi flwyddyn nesa'! // See you next year!