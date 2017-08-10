Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Iau // Thursday's pictures from the Eisteddfod

Y brif seremoni ar ddiwrnod arall llawn cystadlu oedd y Fedal Ddrama. Dyma rai o uchafbwyntiau eraill dydd Iau ar faes Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Ynys Môn. Gallwch wylio fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn bob dydd, a gweld canlyniadau ac uchafbwyntiau'r cystadlu yn ein hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw.

Enjoy our pick of Thursday's photos from the National Eisteddfod in Bodedern, Anglesey.

Holl luniau'r wythnos // The Eisteddfod week in pictures

Image caption Côr DAW o Wrecsam oedd yn cystadlu yng nghystadleuaeth y Côr Dysgwyr // Sister Act! Côr DAW from Wrexham were competing in the Welsh learners choir competition

Image caption Brecwast hwyr? // Naughty but nice!

Image caption Emma Chappell yw Dysgwr y Flwyddyn 2017 // Emma Chappell, originally from Royston in Hertfordshire, is the winner of the coveted Welsh Learner of the Year prize in 2017

Image caption Y tywydd braf yn denu'r torfeydd i Fodedern gyda 22,685 yn dod i'r Maes // The nice weather helped to draw the crowds to Bodedern with 22,685 visiting the festival on Thursday

Image caption Campweithiau lliwgar plant Cymru yn stondin Stonewall // "Wrth dy ochr" (By your side). Children's artwork on display at the Stonewall stall

Image caption Munud o lonyddwch // Some peace and quiet!

Image caption Ben Dant ar Lwyfan y Maes // S4C's pirate Ben Dant entertains the crowd

Image caption Y gwyddonydd Deri Tomos oedd yn derbyn Y Fedal Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg eleni // Deri Tomos receives the Science and Technology Medal to acknowledge his contribution to the use of Welsh in the sciences

Image caption Elsa ac Aria yn mwynhau haul Ynys Môn // This is the life!

Image caption Jobyn poeth ar ddiwrnod braf! // Tough job being a dragon on a hot day!

Image caption Côr Plant y Sir yn canu yn Seremoni y Fedal Ddrama // A choir of children from Anglesey perform during the Drama Medal ceremony

Image caption Ffanffer i agor seremoni y Fedal Ddrama // Trumpeters Paul Hughes and Dewi Griffiths in the main pavilion

Image caption Heiddwen Tomos, athrawes o Sir Gaerfyrddin, yw enillydd Y Fedal Ddrama eleni // Heiddwen Tomos from Carmarthenshire wins the Drama Medal this year

Image caption Yn y Tŷ Gwerin roedd cyfle i ddathlu cyfraniad Llio Rhydderch i'r traddodiad gwerin Cymreig // Renowned harpist Llio Rhydderch was performing on the Welsh triple harp at Tŷ Gwerin today