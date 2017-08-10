Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Iau // Thursday's pictures from the Eisteddfod

Y brif seremoni ar ddiwrnod arall llawn cystadlu oedd y Fedal Ddrama. Dyma rai o uchafbwyntiau eraill dydd Iau ar faes Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Ynys Môn. Gallwch wylio fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn bob dydd, a gweld canlyniadau ac uchafbwyntiau'r cystadlu yn ein
Enjoy our pick of Thursday's photos from the National Eisteddfod in Bodedern, Anglesey.
Image caption
Côr DAW o Wrecsam oedd yn cystadlu yng nghystadleuaeth y Côr Dysgwyr // Sister Act! Côr DAW from Wrexham were competing in the Welsh learners choir competition
Image caption
Brecwast hwyr? // Naughty but nice!
Image caption
Emma Chappell yw Dysgwr y Flwyddyn 2017 // Emma Chappell, originally from Royston in Hertfordshire, is the winner of the coveted Welsh Learner of the Year prize in 2017
Image caption
Y tywydd braf yn denu'r torfeydd i Fodedern gyda 22,685 yn dod i'r Maes // The nice weather helped to draw the crowds to Bodedern with 22,685 visiting the festival on Thursday
Image caption
Campweithiau lliwgar plant Cymru yn stondin Stonewall // "Wrth dy ochr" (By your side). Children's artwork on display at the Stonewall stall
Image caption
Munud o lonyddwch // Some peace and quiet!
Image caption
Ben Dant ar Lwyfan y Maes // S4C's pirate Ben Dant entertains the crowd
Image caption
Y gwyddonydd Deri Tomos oedd yn derbyn Y Fedal Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg eleni // Deri Tomos receives the Science and Technology Medal to acknowledge his contribution to the use of Welsh in the sciences
Image caption
Elsa ac Aria yn mwynhau haul Ynys Môn // This is the life!
Image caption
Jobyn poeth ar ddiwrnod braf! // Tough job being a dragon on a hot day!
Image caption
Côr Plant y Sir yn canu yn Seremoni y Fedal Ddrama // A choir of children from Anglesey perform during the Drama Medal ceremony
Image caption
Ffanffer i agor seremoni y Fedal Ddrama // Trumpeters Paul Hughes and Dewi Griffiths in the main pavilion
Image caption
Heiddwen Tomos, athrawes o Sir Gaerfyrddin, yw enillydd Y Fedal Ddrama eleni // Heiddwen Tomos from Carmarthenshire wins the Drama Medal this year
Image caption
Yn y Tŷ Gwerin roedd cyfle i ddathlu cyfraniad Llio Rhydderch i'r traddodiad gwerin Cymreig // Renowned harpist Llio Rhydderch was performing on the Welsh triple harp at Tŷ Gwerin today
Image caption
Tywydd hufen iâ // Ideal weather for ice cream