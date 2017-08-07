Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Llun // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Monday

Diwrnod y coroni, diwrnod urddo aelodau newydd i Orsedd y Beirdd, a diwrnod yn llawn cystadlu yn y Steddfod. Iolo Penri o gaernarfon yw ffotograffydd gwadd y diwrnod ar Cymru Fyw.

Am fwy o'r Eisteddfod, ewch i'n hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw.

The crowning ceremony and a first glimpse of the Gorsedd proceedings at the National Eisteddfod of Monmouthshire.Our guest photographer on Monday is Iolo Penr, from caernarfon.

You can watch a live video from the pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special Eisteddfod website.

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption bb

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption AA

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption cc

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption sanau lliwgar

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption Lynda Brown

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption Helena Jones

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption cleddyf

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption ar y ffon

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption mor o wyn

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption Cwtch bach

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption ffan