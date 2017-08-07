Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Llun // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Monday
Diwrnod y coroni, diwrnod urddo aelodau newydd i Orsedd y Beirdd, a diwrnod yn llawn cystadlu yn y Steddfod. Iolo Penri o gaernarfon yw ffotograffydd gwadd y diwrnod ar Cymru Fyw.
The crowning ceremony and a first glimpse of the Gorsedd proceedings at the National Eisteddfod of Monmouthshire.Our guest photographer on Monday is Iolo Penr, from caernarfon.
