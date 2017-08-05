Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Sul

Y lluniau gorau o ail ddiwrnod Eisteddfod Ynys Môn. Gallwch wylio fideo byw o'r pafiliwn drwy'r dydd, a gweld canlyniadau ac uchafbwyntiau'r cystadlu yn ein hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw.

All the best pictures from the second day of the National Eisteddfod. You can watch live video from the pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special Eisteddfod website.

Image caption Dyma'r olygfa fydd yn croesawi eisteddfodwyr i Fôn eleni // Thousands of Eisteddfod goers will cross the Menai bridge to Anglesey this week

Image caption Hwre! Mae Madi o Borthmadog ar ben ei digon fod yr Eisteddfod wedi cychwyn // Cartwheels of delight as the Eisteddfod gets underway

Image caption Dadlwytho seddau o wellt ar gyfer llwyfan y Llannerch // Offloading bales of hay that will become seats

Image caption Mae'n daith hir o'r maes parcio i'r llwyfan pan fod yr offer yn drwm // It can be quite a trudge from the Parking area to the stage when you're carrying a heavy load

Image caption Mae'r tensiwn ar wynebau'r aelodau ifanc yma o Fand Dyffryn Nantlle yn amlwg wrth iddyn nhw baratoi i fod y cystadleuwyr cyntaf ar lwyfan y Brifwyl // Trumpets at the ready! Dyffryn Nantlle are first up on stage in the Brass Bands Section 4 competition

Image caption Gwneud gwiath crosio i gyfeiliant y bandiau pres // A stitch in time! Catching up with some crochet work as the brass bands

Image caption Y cerddorion Gruff Rhys a Lisa Jên yn cael eu hanfarwoli ar y maes // Portraits of musicians Gruff Rhys, of the Super Furry Animals, and Lisa Jên of folk band 9Bach

Image caption Eisteddfodwyr o bob lliw a llun //

Image caption Selfie Steddfod

Image caption Dyma sy'n digwydd pan mae Achub y Plant yn cynnal arwerthiant o hen fagiau a hetiau i godi arian! // Luckily for this volunteer there's no dress code at the Eisteddfod

Image caption Does dim gwirionedd yn y si bod bwriad cynnal cystadleuaeth dawnsio polyn eleni... diolch fyth! // Rumours that the Eisteddfod's introducing a pole dancing competition have been quashed...