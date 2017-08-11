Canlyniadau Dydd Gwener 11 Awst // Results for Friday 11 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Gwener 11 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau a phrif seremoni'r dydd.

All the results from Friday 11August and clips of the competitions and the day's main ceremony.

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol dros 19 oed (Cystadleuaeth 61) / Instrumental Blue Riband over 19 yrs old (Competition 61)

Glain Dafydd

Cystadleuaeth Tlws Coffa Lois Blake (88) / Lois Blake Memorial Trophy (88)

1. Dawnswyr Talog

2. Dawnswyr Môn

Parti Llefaru hyd at 16 o leisiau (139) / Recitation Party with up to 16 voices (139)

1. Parti Man a Man

2. Criw y Ddinas

3. Mamau Genod Llŷn

Parti Alaw Werin hyd at 20 mewn nifer (2) / Folk Song Party up to 20 members (2)

1. Eryrod Meirion

2. Parti'r Cut Lloi

3. Lodesi Dyfed

Unawd Bariton/Bas dros 25 oed (39) / Bass/Baritone Solo over 25 yrs (39)

Parti Cerdd Dant hyd at 20 mewn nifer (16) / Cerdd Dant Party with up to 20 members (16)

Unawd Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Gwrth-denor dros 25 oed (37) / Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Counter-tenor Solo over 25 yrs (37)

Cadeirio'r Bardd / Chairing of the Bard