Canlyniadau Dydd Gwener 11 Awst // Results for Friday 11 August
Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Gwener 11 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau a phrif seremoni'r dydd.
All the results from Friday 11August and clips of the competitions and the day's main ceremony.
Rhuban Glas Offerynnol dros 19 oed (Cystadleuaeth 61) / Instrumental Blue Riband over 19 yrs old (Competition 61)
Glain Dafydd
Cystadleuaeth Tlws Coffa Lois Blake (88) / Lois Blake Memorial Trophy (88)
1. Dawnswyr Talog
2. Dawnswyr Môn
Parti Llefaru hyd at 16 o leisiau (139) / Recitation Party with up to 16 voices (139)
1. Parti Man a Man
2. Criw y Ddinas
3. Mamau Genod Llŷn
Parti Alaw Werin hyd at 20 mewn nifer (2) / Folk Song Party up to 20 members (2)
1. Eryrod Meirion
2. Parti'r Cut Lloi
3. Lodesi Dyfed
Unawd Bariton/Bas dros 25 oed (39) / Bass/Baritone Solo over 25 yrs (39)
Parti Cerdd Dant hyd at 20 mewn nifer (16) / Cerdd Dant Party with up to 20 members (16)
Unawd Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Gwrth-denor dros 25 oed (37) / Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Counter-tenor Solo over 25 yrs (37)
Cadeirio'r Bardd / Chairing of the Bard