Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst // Results for Wednesday 9 August
Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Wednesday 9 August and clips of the competitions.
Y canlyniadau i gyd o weddill yr wythnos / Results round-up for the week
Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16-19 oed (Cystadleuaeth 68) / Instumental Blue Riband 16-19 yrs (Competition 68)
1. Elias Ackerley
Perfformiad unigol i rai o dan 19 oed o gân o Sioe Gerdd (51) / Song from a show or musical under 19 yrs (51)
1. Gwion Morris Jones
2. Myfanwy Tranmer
3. Nansi Rhys Adams
Unawd Mezzo-Soprano / Contralto / Gwrth-denor 19-25 oed (46) / Mezzo-Soprano / Contralto / Counter-tenor solo 19-25 yrs (46)
1. Ceri Haf Roberts
2. Sara Davies
3. Morganna Warren Jones
Dawns Stepio Unigol i Fechgyn dan 16 oed (95) / Boys' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (95)
1. Ioan Williams
2. Morus Caradog Jones
3. Iestyn Gwyn Jones
Dawns Stepio Unigol i Ferched dan 16 oed (96) / Girls' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (96)
1. Elen Morlais Williams
2. Cadi Glwys Davies
3. Celyn Fflur James
Deuawd Cerdd Dant dan 21 oed (20) / Cerdd Dant Duet under 21 yrs (20)
Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed a thros 20 mewn nifer (32) / Youth Choir under 25 yrs and with over 20 members (32)
Unawd Tenor 19-25 oed (47) / Tenor Solo 19-26 yrs (47)
Seremoni Priflenor Rhyddiaith / Prose Medal Ceremony