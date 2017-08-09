Canlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst // Results for Wednesday 9 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Mercher 9 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

All the results from Wednesday 9 August and clips of the competitions.

Y canlyniadau i gyd o weddill yr wythnos / Results round-up for the week

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16-19 oed (Cystadleuaeth 68) / Instumental Blue Riband 16-19 yrs (Competition 68)

Rhuban Glas Offerynnol 16-19 oed (68) / Instumental Blue Riband 16-19 yrs (68)

1. Elias Ackerley

Perfformiad unigol i rai o dan 19 oed o gân o Sioe Gerdd (51) / Song from a show or musical under 19 yrs (51)

Perfformiad unigol o dan 19 oed o Sioe Gerdd (51) / Song from a show/musical under 19 yrs

1. Gwion Morris Jones

2. Myfanwy Tranmer

3. Nansi Rhys Adams

Unawd Mezzo-Soprano / Contralto / Gwrth-denor 19-25 oed (46) / Mezzo-Soprano / Contralto / Counter-tenor solo 19-25 yrs (46)

Unawd Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Gwrth-denor (46)/ Mezzo-Soprano/Contralto/Counter-tenor solo

1. Ceri Haf Roberts

2. Sara Davies

3. Morganna Warren Jones

Dawns Stepio Unigol i Fechgyn dan 16 oed (95) / Boys' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (95)

Dawns Stepio Unigol i Fechgyn dan 16 oed (95) / Boys' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (95)

1. Ioan Williams

2. Morus Caradog Jones

3. Iestyn Gwyn Jones

Dawns Stepio Unigol i Ferched dan 16 oed (96) / Girls' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (96)

Dawns Stepio Unigol i Ferched dan 16 oed (96) / Girls' Solo Step Dance under 16 yrs (96)

1. Elen Morlais Williams

2. Cadi Glwys Davies

3. Celyn Fflur James

Deuawd Cerdd Dant dan 21 oed (20) / Cerdd Dant Duet under 21 yrs (20)

Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed a thros 20 mewn nifer (32) / Youth Choir under 25 yrs and with over 20 members (32)

Unawd Tenor 19-25 oed (47) / Tenor Solo 19-26 yrs (47)

Seremoni Priflenor Rhyddiaith / Prose Medal Ceremony