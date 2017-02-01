Busnesu yn y bragdy // Brewing for Wales

Bragdy cwrw Brains yng nghanol Caerdydd yw'r mwyaf o'i fath yng Nghymru.

Yn gorwedd ar lan yr Afon Taf mae'r bragdy'n cynhyrchu cwrw sydd yn cael ei anfon i bob cwr o'r byd.

Ond mae cynlluniau i ddymchwel yr adeiladau a symud i gyrion y ddinas yn y blynyddoedd nesaf.

Aeth Cymru Fyw i weld y safle hanesyddol i ddeall mwy am yr hyn sy'n digwydd yno.

Brains Brewery in the centre of Cardiff is the biggest of its kind in Wales.

Resting on the River Taff it brews beer that is exported across the globe.

But there are plans to redevelop the site and move the brewing to the outskirts of Cardiff.

Cymru Fyw went to the historical site to see what goes on at the brewery.

Mae cwrw Brains yn parhau dan berchnogaeth disgynyddion y ddau a sefydlodd y cwmni; Samuel Arthur Brain a Joseph Benjamin Brain.

Brains is still owned by the descendants of the company's founders, Samuel Arthur Brain and Joseph Benjamin Brain.

Mae Samuel Arthur Brain yn hen, hen daid i'r cadeirydd presennol, John Rhys, ac mae Joseph Benjamin Brain yn hen, hen daid i'r ysgrifennydd/cyfarwyddwr, Charles Brain.

John Rhys, the current Brains chairman, is the great, great grandson of Samuel Arthur Brain and company secretary/non-executive director Charles Brain is the great, great grandson of Joseph Benjamin Brain.

Mae Brains yn cynhyrchu wyth 'clasur', gan gynnwys SA, SA Gold, Dark a cwrw chwerw. Mae'r cwrw Reverend James ymysg y mwyaf poblogaidd gan Brains yng Nghymru a gweddill Prydain, ac mae eu craft beers hefyd yn tyfu mewn poblogrwydd.

Brains have eight 'classic' beers currently available including the ever-popular SA, SA Gold, Dark and Bitter. The Reverend James ales sell very well both in Wales and across the UK and the popularity of the craft beers is growing all the time.

Mae 15 math gwahanol o gwrw Brains ar gael bob mis ond mae dros 100 math wedi eu bragu ganddyn nhw dros y blynyddoedd.

Brains has 15 different beers available each month and there have been more than 100 different beers brewed over the years.

Mae'r broses fragu yn cymryd tua pythefnos, gyda'r holl broses o gynhyrchu cwrw yn cymryd tair wythnos o'r dechrau i'r diwedd.

The fermenting process takes around two weeks, with the whole process of brewing taking around three weeks.

Mae tua 30 o bobl yn rhan o'r broses fragu ar y safle a 150 yn gweithio yn y brif swyddfa yn yr adeilad drws nesaf.

There are around 30 people working on brewing the beer and 150 working in the head office, which is in the building next door.

Fe wnaeth Brains ddechrau bragu ar y safle presennol yn 1999. Hancock oedd yn bragu yno yn flaenorol ond fe brynodd Brains y safle gan gwmni Bass.

Production moved to the current site in 1999 following the acquisition of the former Hancock's brewery in Cardiff, which was bought from Bass.

Mae'r adeilad yn dechrau dangos ei oed ac felly mae Brains wedi penderfynu symud i safle newydd yn y blynyddoedd nesaf er mwyn ceisio gwella effeithlonrwydd.

The current site has been showing its age recently and Brains believe a move to another site would improve facilities and productivity.

Yn yr ystafell flasu mae samplau yn cael eu dewis er mwyn gweld os yw'r cwrw'n cyrraedd y safon.

The tasting room where samples are tested to ensure the required standards are met.

Mae'r Prif Weithredwr Scott Waddington wedi cyhoeddi bod nifer o safleoedd ar gyrion Caerdydd yn cael eu hystyried fel cartref newydd i fragu cwrw Brains, ac mae disgwyl y bydd cyhoeddiad yn hwyrach yn y flwyddyn.

Chief Executive Scott Waddington had indicated a number of potential sites in the Cardiff area have been earmarked as Brains' new home. An announcement regarding the favoured site is expected later this year.

Mae disgwyl i'r symud o un safle i'r llall gymryd hyd at ddwy flynedd i'w gwblhau.

It's expected to take up to two years to complete the move to the new site.

Mae Brains am ddechrau menter gyda cwmni Rightacres i ailddatblygu y safle presennol fel rhan o'r prosiectiau adfywio mwyaf erioed yng Nghymru.

Ar y safle 3 miliwn troedfedd sgwar bydd bwytai, tafarndai, siopau, swyddfeydd a fflatiau yn cael eu hadeiladu.

Brains has entered into a joint-venture with Rightacres to redevelop the site in one of the biggest regeneration projects ever seen in Wales.

The Central Quay waterfront scheme would see 3 million sq ft of new restaurants, bars, shops, offices and apartments.

Un o bigau Stadiwm y Principality i'w weld yn y cefndir, sy'n briodol gan mai Brains yw cwrw swyddogol Undeb Rygbi Cymru.

One of the spike of the top of the Principality Stadium in view, which is appropriate as Brains is the official beer of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Y tŵr eiconig sydd i'w weld o lan yr afon Taf. Fydd y tŵr ddim yn cael ei ddymchwel pan fydd y safle yn cael ei ail ddatblygu yn y blynyddoedd nesaf.

The iconic tower which can be seen in the surrounding area. It will not be demolished as part of the regeneration of the site.

Mae gan Brains 130 o dafarndai a 78 o siopau Coffee#1. Mae 1,894 o weithwyr ganddyn nhw yn eu tafarndai a gwestai a 566 arall yn y siopau coffi.

Brains has 130 and 78 Coffee#1 stores. There are 1,894 workers in their pubs and hotels, with a further 566 in the Coffee#1 shops.