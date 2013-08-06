Eisteddfod: Lluniau dydd Mawrth / Tuesday's pictures

  • 6 Awst 2013

Eisteddfod: Lluniau dydd Mawrth / Tuesday's pictures

  • Yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth / The Science tent

    Catherine Sharp a Guto Gwilym, myfyrwyr ym Mhrifysgol Bangor, yn ceisio datrys pos y Tŵr Hanoi yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / Bangor University students Catherine Sharp and Guto Gwilym attempting to work out the Hanoi Tower puzzle at the Science and Technology pavilion

  • Cystadleuwyr y Cyflwyniad ar lafar, dawns a chân yn gadael y llwyfan fore Mawrth / Competitors from the Presentation through words, songs and dance competition leaving the Pavilion on Tuesday morning

    Cystadleuwyr y Cyflwyniad ar lafar, dawns a chân yn gadael y llwyfan fore Mawrth / Competitors from the Presentation through words, songs and dance competition leaving the Pavilion on Tuesday morning

  • Sioned Jacques, Olwen Cottle, T. Gwyn Williams

    Sioned Jacques, Olwen Cottle a'r hanesydd celf T. Gwyn Williams ar eu ffordd i'r Lle Celf / Sioned Jacques, Olwen Cottle and art historian T. Gwyn Williams on their way to the Arts and Crafts exhibition

  • Morgan a Daniel yn dringo lori o Lego yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / Morgan and Daniel climbing a Lego lorry in the Science and Technology tent

    Morgan a Daniel yn dringo lori o Lego yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / Morgan and Daniel climbing a Lego lorry in the Science and Technology tent

  • Laura Richards, Meistres y Tlysau

    Gefn llwyfan yn y Pafiliwn mae Meistres y Tlysau, Laura Richards, yn gofalu am yr holl gwpanau sy'n cael eu rhoi i enillwyr / Backstage, Laura Richards looks after all the trophies and cups awarded to the winners

  • Laura Karadog, Swyddog Addysg Oxfam, gyda thlws Sefydliad y Merched am y stondin orau ar y Maes / Laura Karadog, Oxfam's education officer, with the Women's Institute trophy for best stall at the Eisteddfod

    Laura Karadog, Swyddog Addysg Oxfam, gyda thlws Sefydliad y Merched am y stondin orau ar y Maes / Laura Karadog, Oxfam's education officer, with the Women's Institute trophy for best stall at the Eisteddfod

  • Nid pobl yn unig fu'n mwynhau ar y Maes heddiw - dyma ddaeargi Albanaidd ifanc yn ymweld â'i Eisteddfod cyntaf! / The Eisteddfod isn't just for humans - this young Scottish terrier visited for the first time today

    Nid pobl yn unig fu'n mwynhau ar y Maes heddiw - dyma ddaeargi Albanaidd ifanc yn ymweld â'i Eisteddfod cyntaf! / The Eisteddfod isn't just for humans - this young Scottish terrier visited for the first time today

  • Yr awdur Meic Stephens a'i wraig Ruth ym mhabell y Cyngor Llyfrau / The author Meic Stephens and his wife Ruth in the Book Council tent

    Yr awdur Meic Stephens a'i wraig Ruth ym mhabell y Cyngor Llyfrau / The author Meic Stephens and his wife Ruth in the Book Council tent

  • Y comedïwr Daniel Glyn a Fflur mewn gweithdy ysgrifennu jôcs / Comedian Daniel Glyn with Fflur at a joke writing workshop

    Y comedïwr Daniel Glyn a Fflur mewn gweithdy ysgrifennu jôcs / Comedian Daniel Glyn with Fflur at a joke writing workshop

  • Mae 'na grancod i'w gweld yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / There's all sorts in the Science and Technology tent - including crabs

    Mae 'na grancod i'w gweld yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / There's all sorts in the Science and Technology tent - including crabs