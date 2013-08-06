Eisteddfod: Lluniau dydd Mawrth / Tuesday's pictures
Catherine Sharp a Guto Gwilym, myfyrwyr ym Mhrifysgol Bangor, yn ceisio datrys pos y Tŵr Hanoi yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / Bangor University students Catherine Sharp and Guto Gwilym attempting to work out the Hanoi Tower puzzle at the Science and Technology pavilion
Cystadleuwyr y Cyflwyniad ar lafar, dawns a chân yn gadael y llwyfan fore Mawrth / Competitors from the Presentation through words, songs and dance competition leaving the Pavilion on Tuesday morning
Sioned Jacques, Olwen Cottle a'r hanesydd celf T. Gwyn Williams ar eu ffordd i'r Lle Celf / Sioned Jacques, Olwen Cottle and art historian T. Gwyn Williams on their way to the Arts and Crafts exhibition
Morgan a Daniel yn dringo lori o Lego yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / Morgan and Daniel climbing a Lego lorry in the Science and Technology tent
Gefn llwyfan yn y Pafiliwn mae Meistres y Tlysau, Laura Richards, yn gofalu am yr holl gwpanau sy'n cael eu rhoi i enillwyr / Backstage, Laura Richards looks after all the trophies and cups awarded to the winners
Laura Karadog, Swyddog Addysg Oxfam, gyda thlws Sefydliad y Merched am y stondin orau ar y Maes / Laura Karadog, Oxfam's education officer, with the Women's Institute trophy for best stall at the Eisteddfod
Nid pobl yn unig fu'n mwynhau ar y Maes heddiw - dyma ddaeargi Albanaidd ifanc yn ymweld â'i Eisteddfod cyntaf! / The Eisteddfod isn't just for humans - this young Scottish terrier visited for the first time today
Yr awdur Meic Stephens a'i wraig Ruth ym mhabell y Cyngor Llyfrau / The author Meic Stephens and his wife Ruth in the Book Council tent
Y comedïwr Daniel Glyn a Fflur mewn gweithdy ysgrifennu jôcs / Comedian Daniel Glyn with Fflur at a joke writing workshop
Mae 'na grancod i'w gweld yn y Babell Wyddoniaeth a Thechnoleg / There's all sorts in the Science and Technology tent - including crabs