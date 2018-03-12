Ultimate sleep hack: I spent a month trying every type of advice

I go to bed at midnight one night after a great all-women comedy night, but, on the whole, I am being so compliant with my challenge that I develop a smugness as bedtime approaches this week, even though I haven’t fully solved my insomnia. And I have to confess, my phone creeps in to the bedroom a couple of times. I’ve got a big work deadline and am struggling to tear my focus away from it. But I notice the difference when it’s there: when I wake up in the night, I feel Twitter, Instagram and the Polygon puzzle calling me from the corner of the room, which hasn’t happened these past three weeks. It takes extreme self-restraint not to pick it up. Instead, I exile myself to the living room and read my paperback book until my eyes get dry.